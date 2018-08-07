TEAMS '19 and TEAMS '24 to Be Held in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstar Meetings Group today announced that the TEAMS '19 and TEAMS '24 Conference & Expo will be held in Anaheim, California. The announcement is the result of a 10-year partnership agreement with Visit Anaheim, which will increase Anaheim's visibility in the sports-related group travel market served by TEAMS during the coming decade. Visit Anaheim will showcase key facets of the destination's $6 billion investment in venues and attractions during TEAMS, which will be held November 11–14, 2019.

"We're a city built on imagination, possibility and creativity," said Jay Burress, president and CEO of Visit Anaheim. "That spirit is inspiring a new cast of uncommon characters and unleashing a fresh wave of sights, sounds, flavors and fun across our landscape that we're excited for the sports-event industry to experience during TEAMS '19 in Anaheim."

Attendees at TEAMS '19 – including the gatekeepers to the 88 million room nights and $31 billion in direct spending generated by sports-related travel annually – will convene at the Anaheim Convention Center. Already the West Coast's largest convention center, ACC opened an additional 200,000 square feet of meeting space last year and is regularly attracting multiyear commitments from event organizers.

"The TEAMS Conference & Expo is an event built on long-term partnerships," said Timothy Schneider, founder of the TEAMS Conference and chairman of the Sports Division of Northstar Travel Group, which organizes the TEAMS Conference & Expo. "Visit Anaheim's 10-year commitment to growing the sports-event industry and hosting TEAMS '19 and TEAMS '24 demonstrates why sports organizations should put Anaheim at the top of the list when selecting a destination for their events."

The TEAMS Conference & Expo serves as the exclusive home of the U.S. Olympic Committee's SportsLink and NGB Best Practices Seminars. The co-location of Olympic SportsLink with TEAMS helps assure the participation of chief executives and event directors from all 50 Summer and Winter Olympic sports governing bodies, 25 Paralympic sports and 38 multi-sport organizations. All told, these organizations represent nearly 90 million members and participants in the United States.

Other co-location partners of TEAMS include the National Congress of State Games and the Geneva-based Sport Integrity Global Alliance. Northstar also produces the EsportsTravel Summit and a Sports Betting Forum in conjunction with the TEAMS Conference & Expo.

Representatives of Visit Anaheim and Sports Anaheim will travel to TEAMS '18, October 1–4, in Louisville to invite attendees to Anaheim for TEAMS '19. Sports Anaheim is the division of Visit Anaheim that works to attract local, national and international sporting events to the destination. In addition to being the home of MLB's Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, Anaheim has established a reputation of excellence in hosting a variety of events including the USA Fencing North American Cup and the International Weightlifting Federation's World Championships.

About Visit Anaheim:



Founded in 1961, Visit Anaheim is a 501 (c)(6) nonprofit destination marketing organization. Visit Anaheim's mission is to develop, promote, market and sell the destination as a premier visitor destination benefiting the economic vitality of the local community. To learn more about Visit Anaheim, visit: visitanaheim.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Northstar Meetings Group:



Northstar Meetings Group is the leading B-to-B information and marketing solutions company serving all segments of the business meetings, events, sports and incentives market, including full-time and part-time meeting planners, as well as corporate, association, sports and not-for-profit decision-makers, and incentive professionals, facilitating their professional development and achievement of business goals. Its influential brands – Meetings & Conventions, Successful Meetings, Meeting News, Incentive and SportsTravel – currently serve over 350,000 active meeting and event planners and incentive professionals, across an integrated suite of data, digital, events and print products. For more information, please visit northstarmeetingsgroup.com.

About Northstar Travel Group:



Northstar Travel Group is the owner of well-known brands including Travel Weekly, TravelAge West, Business Travel News, Successful Meetings, Meetings & Conventions, Travel Weekly China, Incentive, M&C China, and Web in Travel. The company produces more than 75 face-to-face events in 13 countries in retail travel, hospitality, corporate travel, travel technology, and the meetings industry. In addition, Northstar owns Phocuswright, the leading research, business intelligence, and event producer serving the fastest growing segment of the travel industry, online travel distribution. Northstar is also the majority shareholder in Inntopia, the leading SaaS e-commerce software, CRM database marketing and predictive analytics business serving the mountain destination, activities, and specialty destination travel markets.

Based in Secaucus, NJ, the company also has offices in New York, NY; Denver, CO; Los Angeles, CA; Winston Salem, NC; Stowe, VT; Glen Ellyn, IL, and global offices in Singapore, Beijing, and Shanghai.

Northstar Travel Group is owned by funds managed by EagleTree Capital.







