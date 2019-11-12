Teamsters And Allies Protest UC Pay Cut

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, November 13, at 7:30 am, Teamsters and their allies in the UC Administrative Professionals Network will be attending the University of California Board of Regents Meeting to speak out against a proposed pay cut for administrative professionals employed by the UC System. The pay cut, a 1.5 percent increase to employee retirement contributions, would impose an undue financial burden on many workers who are already having difficulty keeping up with California's increasingly high cost of living.

Members of Teamsters Local 2010 and the UC Administrative Professionals Network will be gathering outside of Robertson Auditorium at 7:30am to demonstrate against the pay cut. They will also be testifying during the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting and presenting a petition signed by hundreds of UC staff members who are going on record to oppose the pay cut. Members of both organizations will be available for interviews during the event.

WHAT: UC Board of Regents Meeting and Demonstration



WHEN: November 13, 2019

7:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time

Meeting and Public Comment Period begin promptly at 8:30am



WHERE: Robertson Auditorium

UCSF–Mission Bay Conference Center

1675 Owens Street

San Francisco, CA 94158



WHO: Members of the UC Board of Regents

Local 2010 Secretary-Treasurer Jason Rabinowitz

Members of Local 2010 and the UC Administrative Professionals Network

Contact:

Aimee Baror, (785) 424-4831

abaror@teamsters2010.org

SOURCE Teamsters Local 2010