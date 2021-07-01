Teamsters Applaud House Passage of the INVEST in America Act

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Teamsters Union applauded the House of Representatives passage of the INVEST in America Act (H.R.3684) which will ensure that the nation's roads, bridges, transit, rail, and water infrastructure receive the federal investment they need while also enacting critical labor and safety reforms for transportation workers.

In a July 1 letter to Members of the House of Representatives, Teamsters General President James P. Hoffa applauded the core initiatives in the bill, highlighting the new motor carrier accountability provision that was added through an amendment introduced by the Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-OR). The legislation will provide much-needed reform by requiring all motor carriers to certify that they comply with all labor and safety laws prior to renewing or acquiring their registration with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

"The motor carrier accountability provision is a huge step forward in holding trucking and delivery companies, including Amazon's growing fleet, accountable for keeping workers safe," Hoffa said. "Under this new legislation, Amazon, its Delivery Service Partners, and other trucking companies across the country, would be responsible for any labor law and workplace safety violations when they apply for their DOT registration."

The provision also requires the DOT to formally study the correlation between compensation and safety in all trucking and delivery operations nationwide.

"This is not only a victory for Teamsters, but for all drivers in the trucking and delivery industries," Hoffa said. "Our roads and communities will be safer thanks to this legislation."

