Teamsters Applaud House Passage Of Workplace Violence Prevention Bill

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union applauds the U.S. House of Representatives for passing H.R. 1309, the Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Services Workers Act.

The legislation would help protect workers by requiring employers in the health care and social service sectors to develop and implement a workforce violence prevention plan.

The plan would identify and correct hazards; develop systems for reporting threats of violence and injuries; provide training for workers and management; and protect workers from retaliation for reporting incidences of workplace violence.

Workplace violence is the third-leading cause of death on the job and results in more than 30,000 serious lost-time injuries each year. Without a mechanism for reporting and prevention, nonunion workers are particularly vulnerable to workplace violence.

Nurses, emergency responders, medical assistants and social workers are at particular risk of workplace attacks, suffering more than 70 percent of workplace assaults. Women workers suffer two out of every three serious workplace violence injuries.

"Nurses, emergency responders and all medical workers tend to the sick and care for us in our time of need. We must stand up for them and ensure that they can do their jobs safely and without the fear of assault," said Nina Bugbee, Director of the Teamsters Health Care Division. "We applaud the House for passing this important legislation to protect workers and urge the Senate to do the same."

