Teamsters Applaud Job-Creation Goals Of Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is the official statement of Teamsters General President James P. Hoffa on the ongoing efforts to pass a comprehensive, bipartisan infrastructure bill.

"The Teamsters Union supports the efforts of President Biden and Congressional leaders from both sides of the aisle to pass a broad infrastructure bill that will modernize the nation's aging infrastructure and promote the creation of good-paying union jobs.

"It is critical to rebuild and repair our roads, bridges, ports, airports, rail, and transit systems if we are to continue to compete as a global economy. Teamsters work in every segment of America's supply chain and the final version of the legislation must address these areas of concern.

"We will continue to advocate for the inclusion of strong labor standards and job-creation initiatives for union workers in final text of the legislation as this moves forward Middle-class, working Americans must not be left behind."

