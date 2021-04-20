Teamsters Applaud Nomination Of Deirdre Hamilton To Serve On National Mediation Board

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union applauds today's announcement by the Biden administration of its nomination of Deirdre Hamilton to serve as a member on the National Mediation Board (NMB). Hamilton brings more than 20 years of experience representing workers before federal courts and with the NMB on a wide range of legal issues.

Hamilton has served as the staff attorney for the Teamsters Airline Division for the past six years and at the Association of Flight Attendants for the previous 12 years. In these roles, she has expertly represented the union and its members in NMB elections and mediations and advised bargaining committees for various crafts or classes of airline employees at multiple carriers.

"Ms. Hamilton is a tremendously qualified candidate for membership on the National Mediation Board," said Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa. "Her years of service on behalf of Teamsters leave no doubt in my mind that she will uplift workers' rights and improve labor-management relations as a member of the NMB."

Created by Congress through the Railway Labor Act (RLA), the NMB plays an essential role in the facilitation of labor-management relations in the aviation and rail industries. Tens of thousands of Teamsters work in these industries as mechanics, pilots, flight attendants, engineers, and maintenance of way employees, among other critical roles.

"I believe that Ms. Hamilton is an excellent choice to serve on the NMB," said Teamsters Rail Conference Director and Vice President At-Large John Murphy. "Her record of strong representation of union members both at the Teamsters Union and the Association of Flight Attendants speaks volumes about her commitment to being a voice for workers' issues."

"Ms. Hamilton has done an outstanding job serving as staff attorney to the Airline Division these past six years," said Teamsters Airline Division Director Capt. David Bourne. "Her experience and depth of knowledge have proven invaluable. All airline and rail workers will only benefit from her service as a member of the NMB."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Galen Munroe, (202) 439-7427

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Related Links

http://www.teamster.org

