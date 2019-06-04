Teamsters Applaud Passage of Dream and Promise Act in U.S. House

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union applauds today's passage of the Dream and Promise Act in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Dream and Promise Act would provide a path to legal permanent residency and citizenship for Dreamers who came to the United States as children and for workers who came from countries covered by the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program.

The legislation would allow union members to continue contributing to their communities, supporting their families and the U.S economy. The legislation would help provide a secure future for workers and a stable workforce in construction, food processing, transportation, hospitality and many other industries.

"We are a nation of immigrants and our nation has prospered thanks to immigrants. Members of our union follow the rules, work hard, pay taxes and strengthen our communities. They deserve stability and the Dream and Promise Act will provide that. We look forward to this legislation moving forward and becoming law," said Ron Herrera, International Vice President and Executive Director of the Teamsters National Hispanic Caucus.

"Immigrants make our country stronger and they make our union stronger. The Dream and Promise Act will bring long-time residents out of the shadows by creating permanent protections and a fair path to citizenship for Dreamers and TPS holders. The Teamsters know that standing up for workers means standing up for all workers. When companies exploit immigrants it drives down wages and working conditions for immigrants and non-immigrants alike," said George Miranda, International Vice President At Large and President of the Teamsters National Hispanic Caucus. "We commend the House of Representatives for passing this legislation. Our union will continue working until it is law and our immigrant members are protected."

"It's good news to hear that the House passed the Dream and Promise Act. A few months ago, I came to D.C. to share my story as a truck driver and TPS holder with our representatives. We make so many contributions to our communities and economy. We need solutions, and we hope the Senate moves on this soon," said Cesar Rodriguez, an XPO driver and TPS recipient.

