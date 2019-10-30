Teamsters Applaud Passage Of Landmark Legislation To Reform NYC's Private Carting Industry

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York City Council today passed landmark legislation to reform the city's private carting industry. For the past six years, the Teamsters Union has worked with a diverse coalition of groups to push this legislation forward and fundamentally transform New York City's private carting industry. The Commercial Waste Zones Bill, Intro 1574, will improve working conditions for sanitation workers, hold carters accountable for violations, make streets safer and improve the environment.

In response to passage of this critical legislation, International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President James P. Hoffa issued the following statement:

"We applaud the New York City Council for putting an end to the 'race to the bottom' in the city's sanitation industry, and commend Teamsters Joint Council 16 under the leadership of George Miranda, Sanitation Commissioner Garcia, Council Member Reynoso and all the members of the diverse and dynamic coalition who played a role in making this landmark legislation a reality. The Teamsters Union has stood shoulder to shoulder with sanitation workers, environmentalists and supporters for years in this fight. We won't rest until every sanitation worker in the country has the good, safe job that they deserve."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 624-6911

kdeniz@teamster.org

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Related Links

http://www.teamster.org

