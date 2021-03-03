Teamsters At Standard Forwarding Vote To Approve One-Year Contract Extension

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at Standard Forwarding have approved a one-year contract extension through March 5, 2022 that provides increases in wages and in health, welfare and pension benefit contributions.

Standard Forwarding Teamsters voted by phone or the internet over the past several weeks, and they approved the extension by an 80 percent margin. About 60 percent of the eligible bargaining unit members voted.

"This extension will give us the necessary time to get through this pandemic and then meet in person to negotiate a new agreement," said Ernie Soehl, Director of the Teamsters National Freight Division. "We appreciate the members' ongoing support."

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

