Teamsters At UPS Receive Wage Increase August 1

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General wage increases for full-time and part-time UPS Teamsters of 75 cents per hour will go into effect August 1, 2019 under the nation's largest collective bargaining agreement that took effect earlier this year benefiting 250,000 workers represented by the Teamsters. Also on August 1, part-time workers represented by the Teamsters will get a boost in their starting rate to $14 per hour.

Recently, as a result of the new collective bargaining agreement between the Teamsters and UPS, workers received retroactive wage increases estimated at $660 million for hours earned from August 1, 2018 until final ratification in April. The Teamsters agreement with UPS is the richest in Teamster history.

The Teamster-UPS contract includes wage increases of $4.15 per hour for both full-time and part-time workers over the term of the contract and will increase the part-time start rate by $5.00.

"Our members are dedicated, hardworking men and women who are the backbone of this country's package delivery system," said Jim Hoffa, Teamsters General President. "They have well-earned all of the back pay from the company as well as the August 1 general wage increase."

The Teamsters Package Division has advised local unions representing UPS workers that members should review their paychecks and if discrepancies are found, the union business agent should be contacted so that the matter can be resolved with the company.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Kara Deniz (202) 624-6911

KDeniz@teamster.org

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Related Links

http://www.teamster.org

