Teamsters At USF Reddaway Ratify New Agreement

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at USF Reddaway in the Western United States have ratified a new contract that raises wages, protects health and welfare benefits, restores a week of vacation and provides other improvements.

Members voted over the past two weeks and the votes were counted today. The contract, which runs from April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2021, was ratified by a 77 percent to 23 percent margin.

"This contract merges what had previously been two separate contracts into a single regional contract," said Bob Paffenroth, Western Region Freight Coordinator for the Teamsters National Freight Division.

"I want to thank Bob, the entire negotiating committee and our Reddaway members for their patience, help and support in making these negotiations a success," said Ernie Soehl, Director of the Teamsters National Freight Division. The improvements include:

Wage increases of $2.05 over two years for the vast majority of workers (a 10 percent increase for an average worker) including a $1 wage increase retroactive to April 1, 2019 ; line drivers will see more than 5 cents per mile over that time and workers in progression will receive the proportionate amount of those increases as well; significant increases for dock-only, clerical, maintenance employees, janitors and porters, including a $1 wage increase retroactive to April 1, 2019 ;

Protection of health and welfare benefits and numerous language improvements

