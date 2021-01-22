Teamsters Hail Anti-Discrimination Orders Signed By President Biden

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters congratulate President Biden on his issuance of two executive orders yesterday that among other things ensure workers are protected on the job, no matter their race, sexual orientation or gender identity.

Adults should be able to earn a living and pursue a vocation knowing that they will not be fired, demoted or mistreated because of who they are or who they love. This union also recognizes that opportunities have not been equal for all Americans and that must be changed.

"After the last four years, it is essential workers understand they have the legal right to be who they are and not have it held against them," said Marcus King, Director of the Teamsters Human Rights and Diversity Commission. "For more than a century, the Teamsters have ensured its members have been paid and treated equally under their contracts. It's time all hardworking Americans had the same assurances."

From its earliest beginnings as a union, the Teamsters have fought for equity at work. And that continues today. Workers, whether they are in a union or not, deserve to be respected through equal treatment, equal pay and equal ability for advancement in employment.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

