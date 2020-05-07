Teamsters Honor Nurses, Saying Their Contributions Can't Be Overstated

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters are lauding hardworking nurses nationwide, saying that as the U.S. continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, it is clear how important nurses are to the country's health care system.

"Now more than ever, every American sees the contributions that these frontline workers make, whether there is a pandemic or not," said Jim Hoffa, Teamsters General President. "On this National Nurses Week, this union wants to send out its heartfelt thanks not only to our nursing members, but all of those nurses who are caring for the ill among us."

During the past two months, the public has seen how nurses have put their lives and those of their families at risk to care for and comfort tens of thousands of Americans who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. In many cases, nurses have been the only ones there to hold the hands of some of the nearly 75,000 whom have died in the U.S. of this virus.

"Words fail to express how grateful the Teamsters and indeed the entire nation are to these brave heroes who have put their life's calling above even themselves during these trying times," said Nina Bugbee, Director of the Teamsters' Health Care Division. "We all must remember the sacrifices that they make, today and always."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Related Links

http://www.teamster.org

