Teamsters Hosts First-Ever Union Job Fair In South Bay

Employers looking to fill good-paying union positions

Jul 07, 2021, 13:57 ET

OAKLAND, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 8 a.m., Teamsters Local 853 is hosting its first-ever job fair to make sure that, as the economy rebounds, Teamster employers are fully staffed and previously laid-off members have opportunities to get good union jobs.

During the pandemic, most Teamsters were deemed "essential workers," and kept on working. But a small but mighty contingent were laid-off. About fifteen employers are, collectively, trying to fill about 150 positions. These include driving (bus, truck, shuttle, paratransit), merchandising, manufacturing, and warehousing. This is the South Bay's first in-person job fair since the pandemic started.

What:

Teamster Job Fair

When:

Saturday, July 10, 2021, 8 a.m. – Noon

Where:

1452 North 4th Street, San Jose (offices of Teamsters Local 853)

Who:

Employers with Teamster contracts and good union jobs

For more information, go to http://jointeam.io/853jobfair.

