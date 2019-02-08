Teamsters Joint Council 16 Statement On Amazon's Reconsideration Of HQ2 In NY

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters Joint Council 16 President George Miranda on reports that Amazon is reevaluating its decision to locate its HQ2 in Long Island City.

"If a company the size of Amazon wants to come to New York City, it has to talk with the community, and that includes unions, community organizations and politicians. Their refusal to do so has put them in this situation.

"There are serious concerns over Amazon's anti-worker behavior. Workers should be able to freely form a union without interference from their employer and Amazon won't commit to that.

"We need companies in New York that are willing to engage with key stakeholders, respect workers and contribute to the success of our communities.

"If Amazon is unable to come to New York, it will only have itself to blame."

