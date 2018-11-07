Teamsters Joint Council 39 Endorses Neubauer For Wisconsin Supreme Court

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Joint Council 39 Executive Board and Delegates have unanimously endorsed Judge Lisa Neubauer for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Judge Neubauer currently serves as Chief Judge on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals and has been on the Court since 2007. She is running to replace Justice Shirley Abrahamson who is retiring after 42 years on the bench.

"The Wisconsin Supreme Court is out of balance with the majority of Justices at the beck and call of wealthy and corporate interests," said Bill Carroll, Joint Council 39 Political Coordinator. "The citizens of our State need a Judge that is fair, independent and impartial when it comes to interpreting our laws. Electing Judge Neubauer to the Supreme Court will help keep the imbalance from getting worse."

Building on the recent mid-term election success in Statewide races, Teamsters in Joint Council 39 are ramping up their efforts to get the vote out for the election which is set for Tuesday, April 2nd.

"Spring elections historically have low turnout which creates an opportunity for us because each vote has greater impact," Carroll said. "We are working hard to educate and motivate our members to amplify their voice and influence in the political process by participating in each and every election."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Teamsters Joint Council 39 represents more than 18,000 workers at four locals across Wisconsin. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Bill Carroll, (414) 258-4545

bcarroll@local344.org

SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 39