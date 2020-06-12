Teamsters Joint Council 7 Supports Schools & Communities First Ballot Measure

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Joint Council 7 has announced its support for the Schools & Communities First ballot measure which will generate $12 billion every year for local governments and schools in California by closing a corporate tax loophole.

"This ballot measure will help workers and communities who are grappling with the effects of COVID-19. The funding will help workers, schools, local governments and districts facing budget crises. We support this measure because it will put money toward essential workers and the services that we all rely on," said Rome Aloise, President of Teamsters Joint Council 7.

The Schools & Communities First measure will appear on the November ballot. It has already garnered a record 1.7 million signatures of support.

The revenue collected will be distributed to schools, cities, counties, and special districts throughout the state, many of whom directly employ Teamster members.

According to research by the University of Southern California, 85 percent of revenue will be generated by only 10 percent of commercial and industrial property owners, a top fraction of businesses. These owners have benefited from years of tax loopholes that have allowed them to pay less in taxes than market prices on property would dictate. Homeowners will be protected and not experience a change in tax.

Teamsters Joint Council 7 represents 150,000 members and retirees in Northern California, the Central Valley and Northern Nevada.

Contact: Doug Bloch, (510) 333-1179

SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 7