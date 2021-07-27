Teamsters Joint Council 83 Endorses Terry McAuliffe For Governor

RICHMOND, Va., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teamsters Joint Council 83 announced its support for Terry McAuliffe for governor. Joint Council 83 represents workers across Virginia in industries including delivery, logistics, public services, ports and construction.

During his previous term as governor, Terry McAuliffe created 200,000 good-paying jobs in the commonwealth, drove unemployment down in every county, and raised personal income by 14 percent. Terry McAuliffe is the only candidate for Governor of Virginia who will fight for the state's working families

"Virginia Teamsters braved the frontline of the pandemic to keep our commonwealth's economy moving," said Terry McAuliffe. "I am proud to have their support and will work to make sure workers are kept safe on the road, in warehouses and in the workplace."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.



