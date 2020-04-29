Teamsters Local 122, Sen. Markey Campaign Announce New Contract For Workers

BOSTON, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Campaign workers for Sen. Ed Markey's re-election campaign in Massachusetts unanimously agreed to a contract with Teamsters Local 122 on Saturday, becoming the latest group of political workers to gain representation with the union – and the first in Massachusetts to be represented by any union.

As part of the agreement covering 27 staffers – which includes regional organizing directors, field organizers, communication assistants, digital media producers and finance assistants – health care benefits, the cost of which was fully covered for employees, will now also be 100 percent covered for employee families, up from 33 percent previously. In addition, the campaign created a paid time off scheduling procedure which gives workers substantial time off each week.

"Political campaign workers deserve a voice on the job as much as anyone," said Local 122 Secretary-Treasurer and Teamsters International Vice President John Murphy. "These workers, who face the prospect of long, pressure-filled hours, need a strong partner like the Teamsters that will fight for their rights."

"The Markey for Senate campaign is worker-powered, and our campaign's values are union values. This agreement reflects our continued commitment to live those values every day," said Ed Markey. "My father was a labor leader where he worked, and I grew up listening to him talk at the kitchen table about the importance of his union membership. I am proud that our campaign is the first unionized state-based campaign in Massachusetts' history."

Jaymie Cobb, a Markey regional organizing director and a member of the bargaining committee, said campaign workers began talks with Local 122 in December, and by January 80 percent of the new unit had signed union cards.

"I am so proud to be a part of this organizing effort and glad to be a member of the Teamsters. Senator Markey has always been a champion for unions," she said. "He knows that union rights have shaped our country and made it what it is today. I am grateful to the Teamsters Local 122 for not only their support of our campaign during this process, but for the work they do each and every day advocating for workers' rights."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Ted Gotsch, (703) 899-0869

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Related Links

http://www.teamster.org

