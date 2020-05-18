Teamsters Local 200 Secures Arbitration Victory, Kroger To Immediately Rescind Unilateral Program

MILWAUKEE, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 200 announced today that the union prevailed in an arbitration with Roundy's Supermarkets. In the opinion, issued on May 14, the arbitrator found that the company, owned and operated by The Kroger Co., violated the collective bargaining agreement by unilaterally implementing a new case audit system.

On November 11, 2015, the Kroger Company and Roundy's announced a merger agreement in which Kroger acquired Roundy's in a deal valued at $800 million that also included the assumption of debt. Along with this acquisition by Kroger, a seven-decade-old collective bargaining agreement with Teamsters Local 200 and Roundy's was maintained in full force. Local 200 currently represents approximately 800 members at the Oconomowoc, Wisc. distribution center.

When Kroger unilaterally implemented a new case audit program, Local 200 immediately protested and grieved the implementation, maintaining there was an existing process in place and Kroger's actions violated the contract and several binding past practices. When the employer denied the grievance, the union exercised its rights under the contract to move to arbitration. Arbitrator George R. Fleischli's decision includes extensive remedies requested by Local 200 and an immediate rescinding of the unilaterally implemented case audit program.

"Our membership's victory in this arbitration sends a strong message that historical past practice and strong contract language matters," said Thomas J. Bennett, Teamsters Local 200 Secretary-Treasurer. "The commitment and attention to the details by the Roundy's Stewards Committee, Local 200 Business Agent Jay Couturier and Scott Soldon of the Soldon McCoy law firm, set the stage to defend the contract as a whole and the decades of history that it brings."

