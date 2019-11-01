Teamsters Local 391 Endorses Cal Cunningham for United States Senate

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 391 endorsed Cal Cunningham for U.S. Senate, citing his strong support for working families. Teamsters Local 391 in Greensboro, N.C. is the largest private sector labor union in the state.



"The U.S. Senate is not working for the middle class and it's time to make a change," said President of Teamsters Local 391 Mike McGaha. "On the issues that matter most to our members – protecting a secure retirement and preserving pensions, protecting and creating quality jobs, and investing in our infrastructure and expanding opportunity - Cal Cunningham has a record that we can trust and support. Cal will make sure the concerns of working families are once again heard in the United States Senate."

Teamsters Local 391 was chartered in 1938 and represents thousands of members in the beverage production and delivery industries, law enforcement, public school workers, industry, warehouse, and freight drivers.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

