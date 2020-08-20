Teamsters Local 492 Endorses Rep. Torres-Small For Re-Election In N.M. District 2

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teamsters Local Union 492 announced its support for U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres-Small (D-2nd District) in her bid for re-election in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

In her first term, Rep. Torres-Small has served working families in southern New Mexico with determination and dedication. To date, the congresswoman supported Teamster-endorsed legislation more than 80 percent of the time in her first term in Congress.



"In her first term, she co-sponsored legislation to protect retirement, protect wages, protect quality healthcare and protect workers' right to organize a union in their workplace," said Mike Butler, Local 492 Secretary-Treasurer. "Congresswoman Xochitl Torres-Small is looking out for workers. She has earned our support and deserves another term."



"In the U.S. Capitol and in communities across New Mexico, Congresswoman Xochitl Torres-Small has shown she's an ally in the fight for economic justice and security," said Teamsters General President James P. Hoffa. "Working families and the middle-class have a champion in Rep. Torres-Small."

