Teamsters Local 528 Members Strike at Sysco Over Violations of Workers' Rights

ATLANTA, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 400 Teamsters Local 528 members employed at Sysco are now on strike at the company's College Park, Ga., distribution center after management unilaterally changed working conditions for employees and prevented the members from communicating with each other about ongoing contract negotiations.

Pickets went up around 5:45 p.m. Thursday night.

"We are on strike to protest Sysco's attempt to bully us," said Kip Cortez, a warehouse worker at Sysco Atlanta.

"There is no excuse for Sysco management to violate these workers' rights. The company needs to let these workers talk to each other about what they want in their new contract and why they joined the Teamsters Union," said Maurice Cobb, President of Teamsters Local 528.

