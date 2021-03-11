Teamsters Local 728 Commemorates Fallen Member

SAVANNAH, Ga., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Teamsters Local 728 held a vigil for Marquis Johnson, a former Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) bus monitor who passed away due to complications from COVID-19. His coworkers released balloons into the air at the vigil to commemorate his life and service to his students.

"Even in death, Brother Marquis Johnson is inspiring, encouraging and empowering his co-workers, friends and family," said Teamsters General President James P. Hoffa. "I know his courageous spirit will live on in those whose lives he touched."

"Marquis Johnson was an invaluable member of Teamsters Local 728 who cared deeply about his students, his coworkers and his community," said Vicki Beavers, Local 728 Business Agent. "We join his family in mourning his passing."

