Teamsters Local 952 Reaches Tentative Agreement with OCTA

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year of discussions, sub-standard offers, and a marathon, final bargaining session that went nearly 24 hours, Teamsters Local 952 is pleased to announce that they have reached a tentative agreement with the Orange County Transit Authority.

Continuing talks well beyond the 12:01 a.m. strike deadline, the Local 952 negotiating team stayed at the bargaining table standing firm on key issues yet keeping the lines of communication open to find a positive resolution.

"I am so proud of our negotiating team," Local 952 Secretary-Treasurer Eric Jimenez said. "They weren't going to budge on fair and humane issues that have been overwhelmingly important to our members."

The new agreement includes wage increases, bonus pay, and critical contract language addressing meal and rest breaks for the nearly 600 Teamster Coach Operators. Jimenez pointed out that OCTA's constant extensions, delays, and insufficient offers forcing a strike vote has been difficult on their members.

"They take great pride in their jobs and the service they perform," said Jimenez. "The last thing any of us wanted was to disrupt bus service and have our members on the picket line. We are all very happy we were able to avoid the strike and bring our members a contract worthy of the invaluable service they provide to Orange County."

While negotiations with OCTA have been long and demanding, the team reached the ultimate goal of delivering a strong agreement and avoiding a strike. Local 952 is extremely appreciative to the many labor leaders, elected officials, faith-based and community members who supported Teamster OCTA drivers throughout this lengthy process.

The Local will be scheduling a contract ratification vote with OCTA members as soon as possible.

Teamsters Local 952 is located in Orange, California. The Local represents roughly 9,000 truck drivers, office, food and warehouse employees at a variety of locations throughout Orange County. The principal officer is Secretary-Treasurer Eric Jimenez.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Margie Stites, Publicist

Teamsters Local 952

(805) 320-4300

SOURCE Teamsters Local 952