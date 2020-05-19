Teamsters Mourn the COVID-19 Related Death of Officer at Monroe Correctional Complex

TUKWILA, Wash., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Woodrow, President and Executive Director of Teamsters 117, issued the following statement regarding the COVID-19 related death of Officer Berisford Morse of the Monroe Correctional Complex (MCC):

"We are extremely saddened to hear the news of the passing of Berisford Morse, a Teamster Correctional Officer with over 17 years of service at the Monroe Correctional Complex. Officer Morse died May 17, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.

On behalf of the Teamsters Local 117 Executive Board and the 17,000 members of our Local Union, we would like to express our heartfelt sympathy and deep condolences to Officer Morse's family, friends, and co-workers during this difficult time.

Officer Morse contracted COVID-19 through exposure to the coronavirus in the line of duty. Through his work in corrections, he put his life on the line to protect the public and keep our communities safe. No one deserves to die on the job, but when a workplace death is tied to public service it is especially painful and worthy of recognition. Officer Morse was a hero and we will never forget his service and sacrifice. We mourn his untimely loss and honor our fallen Brother."

