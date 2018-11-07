Teamsters Ratify Agreement With American Red Cross

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national addendum has been approved by Teamster members working at American Red Cross, with over 91 percent voting to ratify. The three-year agreement was the result of several months of negotiations between the Teamsters, other labor unions in the Coalition of Unions and American Red Cross. The addendum will go into effect once the Coalition meets the ratification threshold established in the parties' ground rules agreement.

The Coalition's ratification process requires six of the nine coalition unions to ratify, and they must collectively represent at least 2,992 Red Cross bargaining unit employees. Teamsters represent over 1,300 Red Cross workers.

The Coalition represents more than 4,500 vital health care workers in 24 states, and includes Teamsters, AFSCME, AFT (HPAE and Oregon Nurses Association), CWA, Operating Engineers, UAW, UFCW, United Steelworkers and SEIU.

"Congratulations to all of our members working at Red Cross," said Jim Hoffa, Teamsters General President. "We are proud of all our members who save lives every day as an integral part of the blood supply chain."

Key victories in the national addendum for workers include improved health care benefits; 8.25 percent in wage increases over the course of the contract; and safety and health protections.

American Red Cross workers are part of the Teamsters Public Services Division which represents employees at city, state and federal facilities and related businesses across the United States.

