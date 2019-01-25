Teamsters Ratify Anheuser-Busch Agreement

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at Anheuser-Busch's breweries in the United States have voted to ratify a new five-year agreement by a 88 percent to 12 percent margin with 63 percent of members voting. The contract covers more than 4,400 workers at 12 facilities across the U.S.

"This contract provides our members at Anheuser-Busch with the solid wages, excellent benefits and job security they deserve," said Jim Hoffa, Teamsters General President. "Our members work hard to make this company successful, and this contract recognizes their hard work."

The contract provides wage increases totaling $2.50 per hour; improvements to retirement security; and a $4,000 bonus. As with the previous agreements, it maintains excellent benefits and job security.

"Our negotiating committee listened to the membership and negotiated a contract that provides job security and financial security for these hardworking men and women for the next five years," said Greg Nowak, Director of the Teamsters Brewery and Soft Drink Workers Conference. "I'm proud of the work of the committee and look forward to implementing the new agreement."

All 12 Anheuser-Busch breweries in the U.S. employ members of the Teamsters who brew and bottle the brands produced by the company. The brewery locations are: Los Angeles; St. Louis; Jacksonville, Fla.; Newark, N.J.; Houston; Fort Collins, Colo.; Williamsburg, Va.; Cartersville, Ga.; Merrimack, N.H.; Fairfield, Calif.; Columbus, Ohio; and Baldwinsville, N.Y.

