Teamsters Reach Tentative Agreement With Air Canada

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has reached a tentative agreement with Air Canada, the largest passenger carrier in Canada. The proposed contract covers over 700 customer service representatives, reservation assistants, air cargo workers and other employees at the company's U.S. base of operations.

"These workers were engaged and united throughout the process of collective bargaining, and their hard work paid off," said Capt. David Bourne, Director of the Teamsters Airline Division. "They earned every benefit in this contract through their commitment and dedication."

"Thanks to diligent efforts of our negotiating committee, we were able to draft a collective bargaining agreement that improves compensation and working conditions for these workers while also ensuring that the company will maintain its status as the premier passenger carrier of Canada," said Bob Fisher, Airline Division International Representative. "This contract is another example of why aviation workers all across North America are affiliating with our union."

The 10-year agreement includes a number of new benefits, including signing bonuses ranging from $5,000 to $10,000, guaranteed protection for medical rates and job security, annual raises and the elimination of black-out periods for vacation. More details will be available in the upcoming weeks as the union begins a series of open sessions with its membership to review the details of the agreement. A ratification vote is expected to be completed by the end of September.

