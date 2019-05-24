Teamsters Stand In Solidarity With IAM, TWU Workers At American Airlines

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters Airline Division Director Capt. David Bourne regarding American Airlines' ongoing negotiations with the Transport Workers Union (TWU) and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM):

"American Airlines has accused the TWU and IAM of participating in an illegal work slowdown. The men and women of the IAM and TWU have been in contract negotiations with American Airlines management to keep the maintenance work from being sent offshore.

"The highly trained professionals at the IAM and TWU show their dedication each day as they put the safety of our passengers and crew first when doing their jobs. Sending aircraft maintenance overseas threatens the safety of workers and passengers. We support and stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters of the IAM and TWU in their fight to secure a fair contract."

