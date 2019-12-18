Teamsters Stand In Solidarity With Workers In France On Strike For Pension Security

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union stands in solidarity with French workers and their unions, on strike to protest proposed reforms to the nation's pension system. The changes would negatively impact the majority of French workers.

The proposed reforms would merge funds for various groups of workers, raise the retirement age and alter how pensions are funded.

U.S. workers are facing similar challenges and the Teamsters have been a leading voice in seeking solutions to shore up retirement security for American workers.

"The 1.4 million members of the Teamsters Union stand in solidarity with workers in France who are seeking a just, fully-funded system for protecting retirees," said Jim Hoffa, Teamsters General President. "Whether in France, the U.S., or anywhere else in the world, workers deserve to be able to retire with dignity after years of hard work."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

