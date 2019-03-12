Teamsters Support Dream And Promise Act

COVINA, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union applauds today's introduction of The Dream and Promise Act (H.R. 6), by Reps. Roybal-Allard (C-CA), Velazquez (D-NY) and Clarke (D-NY). This crucial legislation, which has 130 co-sponsors, would ensure that the future of Dreamers and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders is secure.

Permanent protections for Dreamers and TPS holders must be enacted to stabilize an uncertain and unstable situation for the American economy and population as a whole. The cancellation of these programs have upset the lives of millions of men, women and children who have done nothing but lived their lives as productive members of our community.

"Our union supports The Dream and American Promise Act as it establishes a permanent solution to an economic and human crisis that threatens to tear our nation apart," said Ron Herrera, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 396 and Teamsters International Vice President. "We are a nation that was founded, built and has prospered thanks to the vision and work of immigrants from all around the world. Providing a clear path to citizenship for immigrants and their families that are integral parts of our society is the right thing to do and honors the history of our great nation."

