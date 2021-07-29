Teamsters Support Fair And Open Skies Act

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters are applauding the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for passing the Fair and Open Skies Act, HR 3095. The bill was approved unanimously yesterday by voice vote.

"The Teamsters fought hard for this – congratulations on a great victory for our union brothers and sisters," said Capt. David Bourne, Director of the Teamsters Airline Division. "This bipartisan policy protects the middle-class prosperity of jobs in the American airline industry while ensuring the continued safety of both passengers and workers alike. I'd like to thank Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Peter DeFazio and Aviation Subcommittee Chair Rick Larsen for their hard work and advocacy on this critical legislation."

If enacted into law, HR 3095 will prevent the Dept. of Transportation from issuing a permit to a foreign airline if it conflicts with the labor standards outlined in the U.S.-EU-Iceland-Norway open skies agreement. This will prevent new foreign airlines from exploiting "flags of convenience," a practice whereby an airline bases its operation in a country with weak labor standards and lax safety regulations rather than its country of origin in order gain an unfair competitive advantage in the market.

