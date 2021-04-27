Teamsters Support Hire Of Celeste Drake To Head Made In America At OMB

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union applauds today's announcement that Celeste Drake has been hired as the first director of the Made in America Office under the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Drake most recently served as the Director of the Government and International Affairs Department at the Directors Guild of America, and previously worked as the Trade and Globalization Policy Specialist for the AFL-CIO. At the AFL-CIO, Drake promoted fair trade policies that would help working families. Her work led to labor rule reform in NAFTA/USMCA that leveled the playing field for American workers.

"The Teamsters Union has worked closely with Celeste Drake over the years and applaud the White House for hiring a champion for working families," said Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa. "We have no doubt that Ms. Drake will excel in this new position and ensure that our government is investing in our workers and communities by purchasing American-made products and services."

