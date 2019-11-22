Teamsters Support Safe Aircraft Maintenance Standards Act

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters today announced its strong support for H.R.5119, the Safe Aircraft Maintenance Standards Act, which was passed out of the House of Representatives' Transportation and Infrastructure Committee earlier this week.

"I'd like to thank our allies in Congress who have been working incredibly hard on this legislation out of their concern for the safety of both their constituents and every U.S. citizen who steps foot on an airplane," said Capt. David Bourne, Teamsters Airline Division Director. "This bipartisan legislation is a perfect example of representative democracy at its finest."

The legislation was introduced by House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio (D-OR), Representative John Katko (R-NY) and Representative John Garamendi (D-CA). It requires that aircraft maintenance performed abroad be held to the same standards as maintenance performed domestically.

"This bill closes significant regulatory loopholes that could lead to tragic accidents if they are unattended to," said Teamsters Airline Division International Representative Chris Moore. "It is in everyone's best interest to have aviation mechanics overseas held to the same domestic standards regarding inspections, drug and alcohol testing, professional qualifications, background checks, threat assessments and other regulations that are essential to the safety of airline workers and passengers throughout the United States."

