Teamsters to Hold Lobbying Day for Kansas School Bus Drivers
Union and Allies to Make the Case for Unemployment Insurance
Feb 18, 2019, 10:00 ET
TOPEKA, Kan., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, Feb. 18, at 12:00 p.m., a coalition of Teamsters and their allies, including Governor Laura Kelly, will be holding a press conference and lobbying day at the Kansas State Capitol building. The coalition will be speaking to elected officials about the importance of passing SB 38 and HB 2315, The Unemployment Benefits for Privately Contracted School Bus Drivers Act, into law. By extending unemployment benefits to school bus drivers during the summer months, the legislation would improve equity, safety and retention in the school bus industry.
WHAT:
Teamsters School Bus Drivers 2019 Lobby Day. Workers will be available for interviews with the press.
WHEN:
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12 p.m. Central Standard Time (set up begins at 11:45 a.m.)
WHERE:
Kansas State Capitol 4th Floor Rotunda
SW 8th & SW Van Buren,
Topeka, KS 66612
WHO:
Governor Laura Kelly
Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau (D – Wichita)
Secretary of Labor Delia Garcia
Teamsters Central Region Political Coordinator Elizabeth Gonzalez
Teamster school bus drivers
Contact:
Galen Munroe, (202) 624-6911
gmunroe@teamster.org
SOURCE Teamsters Local 696
