Teamsters: Trucking Provision Gets Wings Clipped

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters applaud congressional leaders for removing a poison pill policy rider from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reauthorization bill which would have undercut the working conditions of tens of thousands of American truck drivers.

Instead of working to make trucking more attractive to a new generation of workers, industry officials have sought to lower standards for many drivers so profits come first and human beings come second. In rejecting this language, Congress has sent a clear message to Teamsters that industry-lead attempts to take away their basic rights won't fly.

"Removing this onerous trucking provision which had no place in an FAA bill in the first place allows the House and Senate to now consider the bill on the merits of its improvements to our nation's aviation system," Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa said. "Congress was smart to realize that no one wants to ground a FAA bill in order to attack truck drivers."

Truck driving is one of the toughest jobs in the country. Our elected officials need to work to strengthen the pay and safety laws protecting workers, not look for new ways to steal away a driver's lunch break. It is ironic that as the trucking industry bemoans the fact that it can't retain drivers, it also tries to slip provisions into an aviation bill which would take away a driver's right to take paid breaks during the workday.

The Teamsters are pleased Congress put this provision aside as the FAA bill is considered for final passage later this week.

