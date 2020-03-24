Teamsters Want Stimulus Bill To Address Safety For All Workers

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters are raising concerns that coronavirus-related stimulus legislation still being negotiated in Congress is not addressing the health and safety of workers across industries.

Whether it's those in food processing, drivers who transport goods to market, those who stock the shelves, or cashiers who handle the sales, these are critical workers who need to be on the job right now. They, and others like them, want the federal government to outline standards that would ensure their personal safety in the midst of this COVID-19 crisis.

Of course, there are many others who are still working at this time and whose health must be considered, including public sector, sanitation and medical waste workers who are putting their lives at risk by doing their jobs during this pandemic.

"We understand during this outbreak that the welfare of health care workers is paramount," Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa said. "But we are concerned that other essential frontline workers will be left out of mandates for federal OSHA guidance and funding for personal protective equipment (PPEs)."

The Teamsters have called on the Administration to issue a comprehensive Temporary Emergency Standard from OSHA to provide guidance and compel action from employers to keep members safe on the job, and the unions need funding for PPEs for these workers as well. The union is also urging Congress and the Administration to take swift action to address these critical health and safety needs in the stimulus bill currently being debated.

