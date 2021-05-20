TeamSupport Acquires Global Chat Leader SnapEngage

The combined offering empowers customer support & success organizations to deliver increased value to their customers. Tweet this

The addition of SnapEngage, which is used in 87 countries, provides TeamSupport with global chat capabilities across its full suite, including its flagship TeamSupport solution and two recently released offerings, TeamInsights and TeamSuccess.

"We believe digital conversations are the future of customer engagement," said Sofia Rossato, CEO of SnapEngage. "The SnapEngage integration with TeamSupport already supports seamless conversations from chat to helpdesk. Going forward, the combined technologies will deliver exceptional omnichannel chat, automation, helpdesk, and client success experiences."

The two companies will combine into one under the TeamSupport brand. SnapEngage will continue to operate from its various offices around the globe. The SnapEngage chat offerings will be fully and seamlessly integrated into the TeamSupport suite of products, as well as continue to be sold separately.

About TeamSupport

TeamSupport is an award-winning customer support software company purpose built for B2B software and technology companies. TeamSupport provides a comprehensive suite of post-sale customer support and customer success solutions that help increase collaboration, net retention, customer engagement, and overall lifetime value of a customer. TeamSupport is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Learn more at TeamSupport.com .

About SnapEngage

SnapEngage offers enterprise chat software for sales and support teams. With over 21 thousand users in 87 countries, its clients consistently capture more leads, increase CSAT/NPS scores, and lower cost per interaction after implementing SnapEngage. The company's premier chat platform is intelligently designed and adaptable to help B2B businesses drive customer engagement. SnapEngage has offices in Boulder, Colorado and Berlin, Germany. Learn more at SnapEngage.com .

SOURCE TeamSupport, LLC