TeamSupport Overhauls Key Component of Customer Management Software to Enhance Customer Success

DALLAS, Aug.14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSupport, the industry's top business to business (B2B) customer support software solution, today announced an innovative addition to its platform. TeamSupport's popular Customer Distress Index™ (CDI) now includes customer sentiment insights powered by IBM Watson to give support agents the information they need to be more proactive. This transforms the CDI into a Customer Health Index that helps support teams better understand their customer relationships and promote customer success.

Companies who leverage TeamSupport have long relied on the CDI to monitor customizable variables, gaining insight into potential customer distress with information including total number of tickets and average ticket resolution time. The integration of sentiment analysis from IBM Watson takes these insights to the next level with additional metrics using artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing. With the new metrics, support teams gain immediate insight into the customers' mindset via analysis of communications like email and chat responses. This insight then feeds into real-time customer health information without the need for an agent to manually compile and analyze multiple data points.

Focusing on customer success saves businesses time and money while also improving upon the relationships a business has with their customers. Knowing at a glance whether customers are satisfied or frustrated helps support teams promote customer success by prioritizing actions and personalizing outreach. Further, by understanding how often messages come across as "sad" or "angry", a customer success team can easily spot troubled customers and reach out with proactive communication before they ever consider leaving your business.

"The key to retaining customers is to make them more successful when they use your product," said Robert C. Johnson, CEO of TeamSupport. "Since our founding, TeamSupport has provided clients with a platform designed around the unique needs of B2B support. By adding advanced customer sentiment analysis to a platform that is built to create satisfying and productive customer relationships, we're giving clients a new way to integrate technology to achieve customer success."

With deeper insight into the health of the customer relationship, support teams can not only handle individual tickets more appropriately, they can more accurately monitor the overall relationship with their customers.

TeamSupport's Customer Health Index is available to all clients who use the company's customer support software, providing an edge in the quest for customer happiness. Committed to remaining on the forefront of customer success, TeamSupport is continually adding new technologies to improve the customer experience.

About TeamSupport



TeamSupport was designed from the ground up by B2B support professionals especially for organizations that provide external customer support. The TeamSupport solution offers an array of tools that make it simple for teams to work together, share information, and access their collective knowledge to solve customer challenges. TeamSupport makes it easier for support agents to resolve individual tickets while managing the overall customer relationship. Find out more at www.teamsupport.com.

SOURCE TeamSupport

Related Links

http://www.teamsupport.com

