TeamSupport Recognized as 2020 Best Help Desk Software by Digital.com

DALLAS, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSupport, an award-winning business-to-business (B2B)-focused customer support software solution, is named to the list of Best Help Desk Software for 2020 by Digital.com.

Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, selected the top 13 solutions based on customer feedback, pricing, and plan options.

"Our experts evaluated solutions for this list that had capabilities important to small business such as a self-service portal, a ticketing system for teams to sort and prioritize requests, social media integrations and more," said a representative from Digital.com. "TeamSupport offers flexible pricing and a platform that can be customized to meet the needs of each business."

TeamSupport is built specifically for the unique needs of B2B companies with an emphasis on the entire B2B customer, rather than a focus on the individual contact or ticket.

"Each and every day, we strive to help companies build strong and lasting relationships with their customers," said Robert C. Johnson, CEO, TeamSupport. "So, what makes this recognition so meaningful is that it is in part based on feedback from our customers."

Melissa Hendrick, Chief Marketing Officer, TeamSupport, agrees. "It's all about building a holistic view of the customer, really understanding their needs, and reducing the time it takes to resolve their issue." She goes on, "Many B2B customer support software providers are shifting their focus away from small businesses in favor of large enterprise. At TeamSupport, we embrace businesses of all sizes, including the small businesses that Digital.com serves."

Digital.com developed this guide to help small businesses and startups make informed decisions about customer service solutions. To access the complete list of top help desk software systems, please visit https://digital.com/blog/help-desk-software/.

Johnson concludes, "This recognition by Digital.com will help us achieve our goal of becoming the most trusted B2B customer support software solution on the market."

About TeamSupport

TeamSupport is an award-winning customer support software company built specifically for the unique needs of B2B (business-to-business) companies. Created by industry experts who lived through the struggles of being a B2B company in a B2C (business-to-consumer) support world, TeamSupport has spent the past decade creating a product to help companies build stronger customer relationships. With an emphasis on streamlined collaboration among teams and built around the entire B2B customer, rather than focused on each individual contact or ticket, TeamSupport stands alone as the leading support software solution created for businesses who need to help other businesses solve problems.

