TeamViewer Launches Solution for Modern, Fully Privacy-Compliant Online Teaching

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced a newly developed solution TeamViewer Classroom that enables interactive collaboration in schools, universities, and other educational institutions. TeamViewer Classroom is available across the Americas but will initially focus on European markets as it is the first fully GDPR-compliant solution from a European global player that does not use third-party providers. This means that all data protection requirements of the Ministries of Education of the European countries can be met.

A special focus is put on functionalities that go far beyond the possibilities of simple online meetings, such as the joint editing of uploaded documents, digital boards, separate rooms for group work as well as real-time surveys within the learning groups. Through extensive moderation rights, teachers can guide interactions among participants and document the outcomes of meetings. In addition, teachers can store their documents online so that they can be used for other learning units at any time. Connecting other various learning platforms is also possible via plugin and open API.

Hendrik Witt, Chief Product Officer at TeamViewer: "Digitization in education is an important task. The fact that we need to make progress in this as a society has become very clear in the last one-and-a-half years in the context of the Corona crisis. With our new development TeamViewer Classroom, we are contributing to digital progress in schools and universities. Through our many years of cooperation with governmental institutions and major customers from various sectors, highest security and data protection standards are a matter of course for us. These, along with many other functionalities, have now been incorporated into Classroom. It was particularly important to us to secure the fundamental right to education without having to compromise on the fundamental right to data protection."

Classroom is developed by TeamViewer end-to-end in Europe and hosted and operated on its own servers. It complies with all the regulations of the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and places a special focus on accessibility. The completely web-based solution only requires users to have a common browser on their PC, laptop, tablet, or smartphone and therefore also works on older devices and independent of operating systems. In addition to providing and operating the solution, TeamViewer also provides technical support.

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 600,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,500 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at https://www.teamviewer.com/ .

