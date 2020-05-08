TeamViewer's Pilot Application Now Supports Vuzix' M400 Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced today that Vuzix' M400 Smart Glasses are now supported by TeamViewer Pilot, a HIPAA-compliant remote assistance solution powered by augmented reality functionality. TeamViewer Pilot enables medical professionals or enterprise technicians to connect to a remote expert using Vuzix Smart Glasses to stream to a computer or mobile device while allowing the trained expert to draw, add text, or tag real-world objects with 3D markers for reference.

With TeamViewer Pilot and the Vuzix M400, the camera of the smart glasses acts as a second set of eyes so a remote expert can see the problem and give detailed instructions on how to resolve the issue at hand to the person on-site or in the field by speaking through the audio connection or drawing on the screen. Off-site remote experts help the on-site employee or customer fix the issue by drawing and highlighting on the screen onto real-world objects, as well as adding text descriptions. The TeamViewer Pilot software allows the remote expert using an iOS or Android device to connect and support anyone with Vuzix Smart Glasses.

"We are pleased to partner with TeamViewer and be able to support TeamViewer Pilot across healthcare and enterprise with our M400 Smart Glasses," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

If you're interested in learning more about remote support, you can register for the upcoming webinar via the link below.

Webinar Topic: TeamViewer Pilot Remote Support Solution with Vuzix M400

Date: Thursday May 14, 2020

Start Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)

Webinar/Registration Link: https://vuzix.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mdqbUhXsTb6WWw_wRpQ9dg

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 157 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses, our relationship with TeamViewer and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

