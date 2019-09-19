Teamwork and Family: A Successful Combination at Palm Bay Memory Care

Palm Bay Memory Care, previously known as Inspired Living of Palm Bay, has recently undergone the transition of operational leadership, as Watercrest Senior Living Group was awarded management of the senior living community on July 1 st , 2019. As the community underwent a transformation in branding, programming and executive leadership, the team united as a family to strengthen the relationships they had built within their community.

"Whenever there is a change in management or structure, it is common for residents, family and associates to fear the unknown," says Michele Lyon, Executive Director of Palm Bay Memory Care. "But when you come to Palm Bay Memory Care, you get a family, and we take care of our family. Now, we are supported by Watercrest, a company who believes in our success and understands the most important people are those who serve our seniors with daily care."

Watercrest's senior leadership team has been intensely involved in the transitional period at Palm Bay Memory Care, welcoming and engaging the associates, families and residents as they implemented Watercrest's innovative care, training and service programs. Nearly 30 percent of the associates at Palm Bay Memory Care have been with the community since the year they welcomed their first resident in 2015. In the past four years, the associates and residents have bonded as a family unit and have now welcomed the Watercrest Senior Living team with open arms and enthusiasm for growth.

"The team at Palm Bay Memory Care understands teamwork, supports and celebrates one another professionally and personally, and dedicates themselves to caring for our most fragile population, the memory care senior, with dignity, respect, and a fierce protection," says Kristen Dalrick, Regional Director of Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "The team is a direct reflection of dedicated support provided by their directors, giving associates the opportunity to shine, applauding their achievements, and holding them accountable to standards that cannot be compromised. They are truly remarkable."

Palm Bay Memory Care is ideally located at 350 Malabar Road SW in Palm Bay, Fl. The all-memory care residence features 72 apartments with gracious accommodations and upscale amenities. Residents enjoy state-of-the-art wellness, enhanced culinary, and exceptional care programs, all tailored to individual resident preferences. For information visit www.palmbaymemorycare.com or contact Michele Lyon at 321-574-6290.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

