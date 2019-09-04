Teamwork Flash™ Delivers On Its Name; Guarantees Fastest Turn-Time In Industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder Sport Group, a leading manufacturer of stock and custom sublimated garments for team dealers, decorators and college bookstores, unveiled today the national launch of Teamwork Flash™. Leveraging exclusive CoverAll™ technology, Teamwork Flash™ allows customers to fully customize pre-sewn garments online that are guaranteed to ship within two days of placing their order – the fastest turn time in the industry today.

"For our customers, it's all about making it fast, easy, and custom," said John Anton, CEO of Founder Sport Group. "We're taking it to the next level by giving them the ability to custom sublimate vibrant team uniforms and fan wear, on-demand, with no minimums and highly competitive pricing – plus upload the graphic of their choice - and it's guaranteed to ship out within two business days or they get 10% off their next order."

Catering to athletic programs at all levels, Teamwork Flash™ is the go-to for fast, custom, high-quality uniforms. Customers can choose from a large selection of customizable designs at the Teamwork Flash website; www.TeamworkFlash.com. With just a few clicks, visitors can choose their team's color, upload their mascot or corporate logo along with their team name/slogan and individual player names and numbers – all at one low price with no additional charges for customization.

"We are committed to delivering both stock and decorated garments at the speed of sport," added Anton. "Having successfully tested Teamwork Flash on the west coast, we're excited to now bring this breakthrough offering to customers nationwide."

Teamwork Flash is a proud part of Founder Sport Group, featuring best-in-class brands that include Badger Sport, Alleson Athletic, and Garb Athletic. From the field to the stands, and at every practice along the way, Founder Sport Group makes quality apparel accessible to all at the speed of sport.

