Tear-off Manufacturer Racing Optics Named as INDYCAR Partner

INDIANAPOLIS, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Racing Optics, Inc. the industry leader in multilayer, laminated tear-offs, has signed a multiyear agreement to become an official partner of INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Among its diverse product line, Racing Optics manufactures the multilayer tear-offs used on the Aeroscreen safety device equipped on every NTT INDYCAR SERIES car. Racing Optics' products are considered the industry standard for driver visibility and protection with transparent shields.

Aeroscreen with Racing Optics multilayer tear offs on Scott Dixon's IndyCar Will Power adjust his helmet with Racing Optics' tear-offs on visors

"Racing Optics has been an integral partner to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES," INDYCAR President Jay Frye said. "During the development of the Aeroscreen, they provided essential feedback, direction and a great product to ensure visibility while avoiding distortion for our drivers."

The Racing Optics' tear-offs ensure NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers maintain great visibility throughout a race, as the layers can be removed during pit stops, providing a completely clean field of view. Many INDYCAR drivers also use Racing Optics' tear-offs on their helmet visors.

"With the addition of the Aeroscreen, visibility is the critical factor at such high speeds," Racing Optics President Bart Wilson said. "Our industry-leading technology has been trusted by professional drivers to help them see more clearly with a focus on safety and performance."

"I am proud to continue the Wilson family legacy of participating in and working with INDYCAR over the past 60-plus years."

About Racing Optics

Racing Optics, Inc., is a family-owned business founded in Southern California in 1999 by Bart, Steve and Seth Wilson and is now located in Las Vegas. The Wilson family has deep motorsports roots, dating to the 1940s when Dempsey Wilson – Bart and Steve's father – began building and racing roadsters before progressing to the Indianapolis 500, in which he made four starts between 1958-63 against legends such as A.J. Foyt and Parnelli Jones.

About INDYCAR

INDYCAR is the Indianapolis-based governing body for North America's premier open-wheel auto racing series known as the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The series features an international field of the world's most versatile drivers - including Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud - who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. For more information on INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit www.indycar.com.

The company's multi-layer, laminated tear-offs have become a fixture in professional and competitive racing, championed by legends like Tony Stewart, Ricky Carmichael and countless others. That racing heritage and success has led to expansion into other markets, including military and consumer applications.

Media Contact:

Todd Levy

775.287.2003

[email protected]



SOURCE Racing Optics, Inc.