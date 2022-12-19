TEC Announces Alliance with Lamar Electric Cooperative

Alliance with LEC Further Extends TEC Products and Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Electric Cooperatives (TEC) leadership has announced a new sole source alliance with Lamar Electric Cooperative (LEC). Located in northeast Texas, LEC serves nearly 10,000 members in the Fannin, Lamar, Red River, and Delta counties.

Headquartered in Blossom, Texas, LEC has been proudly serving rural counties in its coverage area since 1938. Member owned, the cooperative is directly controlled by local citizens and is dedicated to the welfare of the area and the communities it serves.

"We believe the alliance with TEC will help streamline the supply chain, allowing LEC to continue offering the same reliable service we have for the past 84 years," said Bryan Story, Chief Executive Officer of Lamar Electric Cooperative.

Establishing alliances with cooperatives around the state has become a major priority for TEC. By utilizing TEC's aggregated buying power, alliance partners benefit by purchasing from a single point of contact, which streamlines their procurement process and saves them time and money. TEC believes partnerships improve both party's ability to efficiently manage their supply chain and balance the supply and demand of material.

"This new sole source alliance is an exciting opportunity for both organizations," said Johnny Andrews, Chief Operating Officer of TEC Manufacturing & Distribution Services. "Alliances not only benefit individual cooperatives, but they benefit Texas cooperatives as a whole," Andrews explained. "Every new partnership gives us more leverage through increased purchasing power to lower the cost of materials for everyone in our network of alliances."

About Texas Electric Cooperatives, Inc.: Serving members since 1941, Texas Electric Cooperatives represents the interests of the electric cooperatives serving more than three million people throughout the state. TEC provides products and services that help sustain public power businesses in the 21st century, and offers a full line of utility supplies and services through its Manufacturing & Distribution Services facility headquartered in Georgetown. For more information, visit www.texas-ec.org/about.

About Lamar Electric Cooperative: Serving member-owners since 1938, Lamar Electric Cooperative provides energy to four counties with more than 2,400 miles of energized line and over 12,900 meters connected. Headquartered in Blossom, Texas Lamar County Electric Cooperative Association received its charter as a Rural Electric Distribution Cooperative in June of 1938 and immediately became active in the development of an electric system to serve the rural populations of Fannin, Lamar, Red River and Delta Counties. For more information, visit lamarelectric.coop.

SOURCE Texas Electric Cooperatives