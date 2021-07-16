TEC Announces Alliance with the City of Seymour

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Electric Cooperatives (TEC) leadership has announced a new sole source alliance with the City of Seymour. Located in north Texas along the Brazos River, Seymour generates and delivers electricity to over 2,500 residents.

Taking great pride in being a municipally owned electric utility, the City of Seymour's electric department consistently strives to improve residents' lives through top-quality customer service and reliability. The department possesses a combined experience of more than 30 years in the electric industry. Their responsibilities range from constructing, maintaining, and repairing the entire generation and distribution system to hanging the town's Christmas decorations. The department takes special pride in keeping the power on during the North Texas storm seasons. After tornado winds struck Seymour in 2004, the department worked 54 hours straight to restore all service and had most residential power restored within 12 hours.

"The City of Seymour is excited about this partnership as we work together to make our community the very best that it can become," said Dr. Jeff Brasher for the City of Seymour. "We will always pursue the most reliable and best customer service orientated partnerships so that we can maximize our city's infrastructure and services to our community."

"This is an important alliance for TEC," said Johnny Andrews, chief operating officer of TEC Manufacturing & Distribution Services. "The City of Seymour is a forward looking and hard-working organization. We know this partnership will greatly benefit both organizations."

Establishing alliances with public power utilities around the state has become a major priority for TEC. By utilizing TEC's aggregated buying power, alliance partners benefit by purchasing from a single point of contact, which streamlines their procurement process and saves them time and money. "Partnerships benefit utilities and TEC because it improves the ability to manage the whole global supply chain balance of the demand and supply of material," Andrews explained.

About Texas Electric Cooperatives, Inc.: Serving members since 1941, Texas Electric Cooperatives represents the interests of the electric cooperatives serving more than three million people throughout the state. TEC provides products and services that help sustain public power businesses in the 21st century, and offers a full line of utility supplies and services through its Manufacturing & Distribution Services facility headquartered in Georgetown. For more information, visit: http://www.texas-ec.org/about.

About the City of Seymour Electric Department: The City of Seymour has owned and operated its electrical distribution system since 1985-86. In the three decades following, utility payments, including electric and water, have become the city's largest single revenue source, meaning the electric department does far more than keep the lights on, it keeps the city moving forward. Today, the electric department provides power to over 2,500 residents through over 50 miles of electric line. The department is committed to reliability, safety, quality and service for all Seymour's citizens, today and in the future. For more information, visit https://cityofseymour.org/departments/utilities/residential-electricity/.

