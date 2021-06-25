Tech-Adaptika Announces the Launch of its First Avatar-based Virtual Reality Summer School in North America

More than one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, students around the world are still affected by partial or full school closures, and millions of children will fall below the minimum proficiency level in reading due to the health crisis.

Students can personalize their own avatars and be immersed in a classroom where they can learn & engage - Hosni Zaouali

Voilà Learning and Tech-AdaptiKa are creating a virtual learning opportunity this summer to make up for this lost year of education. The companies have teamed up to offer an immersive virtual learning experience to students across North America to help them catch up on important school curriculum.

"We want to help bridge the learning gap for Canadian and American students by creating opportunities for meaningful interactions safely. Our virtual platform allows educators to teach in a more human-centric way," said Carrie Purcell, Co-founder, Tech-AdaptiKa.

"Students can personalize their own avatars and be immersed in a classroom where they can learn and engage with their teacher and peers," said Hosni Zaouali, Co-founder, Tech-AdaptiKa. "Now more than ever, teachers are an important part of facilitating student learning, well-being, and growth.This virtual reality summer school is an innovative platform that will help support teachers, students and parents until schools can remain open in a sustainable way."

The Virtual Reality Summer School will be offered from July 15 to September 15, and it is available to school boards in Canada and the United States.

For more information head to https://voilalearning.com/en/

About Tech-AdaptiKa

Headquartered in Toronto, Tech-AdaptiKa is on a mission to transform education and empower universities & corporations to provide quality education and training to as many learners as possible. Tech-AdaptiKa's avatar-based virtual event and learning platforms are currently enabling students and professional learners across the world. Both the LiVe Virtual Campus and Virtual Event Platform are currently being used by both educational institutions and enterprise & mid-market organizations globally.

About Voilà Learning

Voilà Learning is a Ed-Tech organization mandated by multiple school boards to design solutions for students and school boards using virtual reality, apps, gamification and online homework help. The organization utilizes a human-centred design approach to support the needs of thousands of teachers, students and their parents.

SOURCE Tech-AdaptiKa

Related Links

https://adaptika.tech/ideno/

