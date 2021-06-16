Tech and Trust Report Reveals Data Privacy and Safety Is an Increasing Concern Amongst Consumers

CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATB Ventures , the innovation arm of leading Alberta-based financial institution ATB Financial, today announced the findings of its Tech and Trust report , which includes original research from more than 1,000 North Americans on the dichotomy of tech and trust. The report found 62% of respondents are concerned about their data's safety as the world becomes further digitized, while only 9% strongly feel they have enough information to navigate the world of data privacy.

The Dichotomy of Tech and Trust

As people become more aware of their digital selves, the report explores how organizations of the future will be defined by their ability to provide the most trusted experiences for their customers.

Report highlights include:

69% of North Americans wish tech companies would better explain to them how their technologies use their data and how their business make money

of North Americans wish tech companies would better explain to them how their technologies use their data and how their business make money 63% are inclined to move their buying power to organizations that respect their privacy

are inclined to move their buying power to organizations that respect their privacy Only 18% of respondents feel like they have the right tools to navigate the world of data privacy

of respondents feel like they have the right tools to navigate the world of data privacy 67% of respondents believe that they should be compensated for the use of their personal data

of respondents believe that they should be compensated for the use of their personal data 58% of North Americans don't feel like many companies have their best interest in mind when it comes to their personal data

A report of the full survey findings can be found here .

Embeddable infographic can be found here .

As the wider adoption of technologies, such as artificial intelligence, continues to accelerate and create new opportunities for improving people's lives, organizations are coming under increasing pressure to demonstrate that they are using data in a responsible way. The ATB Ventures Trust Stack is a systematic rethink around how consumers and organizations can extract value from their data in an era where data misuse is at an all time high.

"The Trust Stack provides a strategic roadmap for organizations to build privacy, fairness and transparency into their digital environments - starting from their technology architecture and extending right through to the customer experience," said Chandra Rink, Director of Product Innovation & Strategy, ATB Ventures. "Through the application of the Trust Stack, organizations can deliver the most differentiated, AI-driven experiences - without compromising on privacy or innovation."

In a digitally driven economy, the conversation can no longer be just about the regulations governments enforce. New tools, incentives and paradigm shifts are needed to fuel innovation and drive economic growth.

"Since the beginning, privacy and trust have been core to our work at ATB Ventures," said Sue McGill, SVP of ATB Ventures. "Our team continues to work with industry to drive change and develop commerical products that allow organizations to strengthen their privacy practices and provide users with greater transparency and control of their data."

ATB Ventures continues to expand its commitment to privacy-driven innovation. The team recently launched its ATB Turing Box , a practical approach and privacy-enhancing methodology for unlocking responsible AI; Oliu , a digital identity and credential management platform that embraces the concept of "self-sovereign" identity. Leveraging blockchain and quantum-safe cryptography, the platform enables organizations of all sizes to issue, verify and manage self-sovereign digital credentials to their customers; and Proof , a digital wallet that allows individuals to manage and store identity credentials all in one place. The application allows users to take complete control of their data and control with whom they share their identity.

About ATB Financial

With $54.9 billion in assets, ATB Financial is an Alberta-built financial institution that is a catalyst for economic growth in our province. We got started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times. Today, ATB's more than 5,000 team members love to deliver exceptional experiences to nearly 800,000 customers through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres, and our digital banking options. Everything we do is focused on how we can serve Albertans—from providing expert advice and supporting entrepreneurs to helping Albertans buy a home and grow their wealth.

About ATB Ventures

ATB Ventures is a diverse team of entrepreneurs, technologists, and data scientists who are seeding growth at the edges of innovation and exploring opportunities beyond financial services. ATB Ventures turns inventions into commercial reality by building, partnering and investing in technology to create the marketable products and services of tomorrow.

